'We will never get to do what we had planned' - father's message to his son after fatal stabbing

The father of a teenage boy stabbed to death in a park has penned a heartfelt message describing his loss.

Mike Jonas's 17-year-old son, Michael, was fatally attacked in Betts Park, Penge, south-east London, on Thursday evening.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Jonas said: "Son, daddy was on his way but didn't get there in time.

"We will never get to do what we had planned.

"Son you died in the same place you were born the same park I took you to ride your bike and watch you played (sic)."

Police were called to Betts Park at around 7.20pm on Thursday to reports of a male having been attacked.

Officers attended and found Michael with multiple stab wounds.

They administered first aid before colleagues from the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance arrived.

Despite efforts to revive him, Michael was pronounced dead at the scene just under an hour later.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest and haemorrhage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.