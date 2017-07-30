We need to pay women better, says Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg

Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg has urged better pay and access to more influential job roles for women.

The social media giant’s chief operating officer, 47, spoke to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs about the obstacles faced by women in the business world, sharing her concerns that they start at a young age.

She said on Sunday morning’s episode: “We know that when we don’t ask we don’t get.

“We need to start paying women well and women running for office at the same rate as men needs to be a part of that answer.”

Sheryl Sandberg (centre front) with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and team (Jennifer Leahy/Facebook/PA)

For her first song she chose Beyonce’s hit Run The World (Girls).

After previously campaigning with the singer for gender equality, she said: “The answer is girls.

“No matter what the cultural differences are around the world, men lead.

“Beyonce’s message that women can run the world is so important for little girls, and boys, to hear.”

She continued: “What I really believe is that we start telling girls at very young ages not to lead, and we start telling little boys to lead, and that’s a mistake. We should let people choose that, not based on gender but on who they want to be.”

Her comments came days after the BBC revealed the pay figures of its highest earning stars.

Best way to kick off the weekend? Going Live on Facebook with 2 of our inspiring interns. @nicolerasquinha is a software engineer on @messenger and @joyofodu is on @instagram's teen community team. We talked about the great projects they’re working on, plans for the future, and getting more women into tech 💪. Check out my Facebook page for more! A post shared by Sheryl Sandberg (@sherylsandberg) on Jul 28, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

The highest paid woman on the list was Claudia Winkleman, whose £450,000-£499,999 wage band was dwarfed by Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans’ approximate £2 million.

The revelation was met with huge public backlash, and the apparent disparity is already being looked into by UK media and entertainment union, Bectu.

The organisation’s general secretary Gerry Morrissey said: “This is a live issue and the current pay and grading structure does not offer transparency to demonstrate whether people are being paid the same or if someone is being paid less. We are working with the BBC on this issue”.

In an emotional episode of the long-running radio show, Sandberg broke down in tears as she told presenter Kirsty Young about the best friends who rushed to support her following the death of her husband and her worries at the time for her children.

She also spoke of her recent meeting with UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd about monitoring terrorist recruitment on Facebook and keeping it off wider social media.