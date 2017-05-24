Watch: Video of Manchester attack victim singing to be played at funeral

The mother of one of the Manchester attack victims has begged crowds at a vigil not to let the atrocity "beat any of us".

Olivia Campbell, from Bury, Greater Manchester, was among the first of the bombing victims to be named.

Olivia's family had spent Tuesday frantically searching for the 15-year-old, but in the early hours of Wednesday Charlotte Campbell revealed her daughter had died in the blast.

Alongside a photo of Olivia, she wrote on Facebook: "RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much."

Attending a vigil in Bury, she said: "I can't thank you enough for what you've done for us - for being here, for giving us your support, for sharing her everywhere.

"This is such a hard time for us, I had to come, I didn't know what to do, I don't know where to be, I don't know what to do.

"I just knew - something told me I had to come here."

The crowd applauded as the grieving mother broke down.

She went on: "As a family, we're united, we're standing strong. I ask her friends, strangers, relatives to do the same.

"Please stay together, don't let this beat any of us, please. Don't let my daughter be a victim."

The video above is to be shown at Olivia's funeral.