Watch US police deploy pepper spray against anti-Trump protesters

US police deployed pepper spray and made several arrests in a chaotic confrontation streets away from Donald Trump's inauguration as protesters registered their rage against the new president.

Spirited demonstrations unfolded peacefully at various security checkpoints near the US Capitol in Washington as police helped ticket-holders get through to the inaugural ceremony.

Signs read: "Resist Trump Climate Justice Now", ''Let Freedom Ring" and ''Free Palestine."

But at one point, police chased a group of about 100 protesters who smashed the windows of city centre businesses including a Starbucks, Bank of America and McDonald's as they denounced capitalism and Mr Trump.

Police in riot gear used pepper spray from large canisters and eventually cordoned off the protesters.

The group damaged vehicles, destroyed property and set small fires while armed with crowbars and hammers, police said in a statement.

Police said "numerous" people were arrested and charged with rioting.

The confrontation happened about an hour before Mr Trump was sworn in and began giving his inaugural address at the Capitol.

Before Inauguration Day, the DisruptJ20 coalition, named after the date of the inauguration, had promised that people participating in its actions in Washington would attempt to shut down the celebrations, risking arrest when necessary.

Earlier in the day, as guests were going in to the ceremony, lines for ticket-holders entering two gates stretched for streets at one point as protesters clogged entrances.

Trump supporter Brett Ecker said the protesters were frustrating but were not going to spoil his day.

"They're just here to stir up trouble," said the 36-year-old public school teacher.

"It upsets me a little bit that people choose to do this, but yet again, it's one of the things I love about this country."

At one checkpoint, protesters wore orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces to represent prisoners in US detention at Guantanamo Bay.

Eleanor Goldfield, who helped organise the Disrupt J20 protest, said protesters wanted to show Mr Trump and his "misguided, misinformed or just plain dangerous" supporters that they will not be silent.

Black Lives Matter and feminist groups also made their voices heard.

Most Trump supporters walking to the inauguration past Union Station ignored protesters outside the train station, but not Doug Rahm, who engaged in a lengthy and sometimes profane yelling match with them.

"Get a job," said Mr Rahm, a Bikers for Trump member from Philadelphia. "Stop crying, snowflakes, Trump won."

Outside the International Spy Museum, protesters in Russian hats ridiculed Mr Trump's praise of President Vladimir Putin, marching with signs calling Mr Trump "Putin's Puppet" and "Kremlin employee of the month."

More demonstrations were planned for later in the day.

The Festival of Resistance march ran about 1.5 miles to McPherson Square, a park about three streets away from the White House, where a rally featuring the film-maker and liberal activist Michael Moore was planned.

Along the inaugural parade route, the ANSWER Coalition anti-war group planned demonstrations at two locations.

Friday's protests were not the first of the inauguration.

On Thursday night, protesters and Trump supporters clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington.

Police used chemical spray on some protesters in an effort to control the unruly crowd.

The demonstrations will not end when Mr Trump takes up residence in the White House.

A massive Women's March on Washington is planned for tomorrow.

Christopher Geldart, the District of Columbia's homeland security director, has said 1,800 buses have registered to park in the city on Saturday, which could mean nearly 100,000 people coming in just by bus.