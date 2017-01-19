Watch this wild orangutan pick up a saw and instantly use it to cut up a tree

A wild orangutan has been caught on camera picking up a saw and instinctively using it to cut up a log.

Despite being completely untrained she quickly works out what the tool is for, and enthusiastically starts sawing away.

David Tennant narrates the clip, which is from the BBC’s new nature show, Spy In The Wild.

The orangutan’s opposable thumb allows her to grab the saw’s handle and use it with a natural skill that would impress even a seasoned DIY enthusiast.

She then happily focusses on her task.

She cuts the log with ease (BBC)

It’s almost unbelievable – the untrained animal even cleans away the sawdust after cutting halfway through the tree.

Despite having never done this before, she also improvises a vice using her feet.

The ape’s a natural (BBC)

The BBC’s incredibly realistic automated model ape, ‘Spy Orangutan’ then appears, sawing another log next to her.

The competition makes our real ape more enthusiastic, and she takes her task more seriously than ever.

There’s something not right about this new orangutan (BBC)

But you know what’s it like when you’ve been doing DIY for a little while – eventually it gets a bit boring. The ape loses concentration and gives up.

The orangutan’s heart just isn’t in it anymore (BBC)

The same ‘Spy Orangutan’ has also appeared on BBC Breakfast news, to the delight and confusion of viewers.

Birute (@SpyOrang) is the strong silent type on her Breakfast debut pic.twitter.com/XBZ9wkrjz2 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) January 19, 2017

Spy In The Wild is on BBC One on Thursdays at 8pm.