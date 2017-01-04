Watch this newborn baby orangutan clinging to its mother

A two-week-old baby orangutan has made her shining debut at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo – and she is very cute.

Zoo officials say the unnamed female Bornean orangutan was born on December 20 to 35-year-old Sophia and father Ben and made her first public appearance on Tuesday at the zoo’s Tropic World: Asia habitat.

Here she is.

She can be seen at the zoo most mornings clinging to her mother’s chest.

The baby’s birth is a boon for orangutans which are a critically endangered species.

Hooray for heart-warming news again!

