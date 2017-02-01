Watch this kestrel cosy up to its favourite motorway camera

A kestrel that keeps coming back to a motorway camera over the M5 in Gloucestershire has been caught on CCTV.

The bird seems to really like the perch, which gives it a good view to watch out for its prey – usually mice or insects.

The young kestrel even fights off a crow for its territory.

(Highways England)

She’s quite happy getting up close and personal with the lens, while she looks out for her next meal.

(Highways England)

But eventually a huge raven swoops in and frightens her off.

(Highways England)

Highways England released the footage as part of the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch, where members of the public were asked to tell the charity what birds they could see in their gardens over a three-day period.