Watch these Mexican protesters form a human wall at the US border
18/02/2017 - 20:11:07Back to World Home
Hundreds of people in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez have gathered to form a human chain, in protest at Donald Trump’s proposed wall.
The protesters held colourful clothes and waved to the residents of El Paso, over in neighbouring Texas.
Organisers said a friendly human wall joining the cities would be far better than a steel or concrete one that divides them.
Former Mexican presidential candidate Cuauhtemoc Cardenas said: “We have, as it is being demonstrated here, many friends on the other side of the river, on the other side where they intend to build this wall that will never separate two friendly peoples”.
Trump has continued to promise that Mexico will pay for the wall, something that politicians and officials there say will not happen.
Join the conversation - comment here