Watch the terrifying moment this plane manages to land during Storm Doris

Storm Doris caused transport delays, with some flights being cancelled, and planes coming in to the UK were forced to make some pretty terrifying landings.

The plane headed for the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport at quite a jaunty angle.

It was dramatically wobbled by the wind as it got closer to the ground.

After a scary approach, the pilot managed to land relatively gracefully despite the wind and rain.

We suspect there was probably a round of applause on board after that one.