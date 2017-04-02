Watch the shocking moment a bonfire accidentally explodes at a French town fair

A town fair north of Paris turned sour on Saturday when a bonfire accidentally exploded.

Someone was filming the bonfire when the incident occurred, so you can see the moment the festive spring event turned into chaos.

Authorities said that 18 people were injured, including three children. Five of these people were in hospital with serious injuries but their lives are not in danger, said fire service spokeswoman Nathalie Crispin.

A few hundred people had gathered for the annual carnival in Villepinte and were getting ready to watch its climactic event — the lighting of a traditional bonfire, Crispin said.

The explosion was deemed an accident, apparently caused by the petrol used to light the fire being mishandled. Onlookers were hit by chunks of wood and suffered primarily from burns.