Watch the scary moment a plane crashes against the runway in Amsterdam

A Flybe plane from Edinburgh has been evacuated after its landing gear collapsed.

The incident took place following the flight’s arrival at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Passenger David Fleming posted a dramatic video from inside the plane showing its propellers hitting the runway surface.

Pictures on social media show the plane leaning on one side with the wing touching the ground and emergency services at the scene.

FlyBe flight BE1284 G-JECP DHC-8-400Q gear collapses at Schiphol during challenging weather conditions https://t.co/Kt5i1N2pl1 pic.twitter.com/BA7aREZcQw — Scramble (@scramble_nl) February 23, 2017

Schiphol Airport tweeted to say no one was injured:

The landing gear of a FLybe airplane collapsed during touch down. All passengers are brought to the terminal by bus at the moment. — Schiphol (@Schiphol) February 23, 2017

Update: No people are injured. Flight operation is up and running again. — Schiphol (@Schiphol) February 23, 2017

Flybe tweeted to say that all the passengers have been transported to the airport terminal.