Watch the scary moment a plane crashes against the runway in Amsterdam

A Flybe plane from Edinburgh has been evacuated after its landing gear collapsed.

The incident took place following the flight’s arrival at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Passenger David Fleming posted a dramatic video from inside the plane showing its propellers hitting the runway surface.

Pictures on social media show the plane leaning on one side with the wing touching the ground and emergency services at the scene.

Schiphol Airport tweeted to say no one was injured:

Flybe tweeted to say that all the passengers have been transported to the airport terminal.

