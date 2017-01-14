Watch the moment SpaceX successfully launched an unmanned rocket into space

This is the impressive moment a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully blasts off into orbit from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The launch was particularly nail-biting for SpaceX because it’s the first one by the company since a similar rocket exploded on the launch pad in Florida back in September 2016.

But it all went smoothly this time, which is great news for SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk.

The rocket is carrying 10 satellites as part of a mission, run by Iridium and called Iridium Next, to replace its existing network of satellites that provides global voice and data communications.

Successful deployment of 10 @IridiumComm NEXT satellites has been confirmed. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 14, 2017

It has six more launches planned to replace all 70 satellites as part of a whopping technology upgrade which is expected to be completed by 2018.

As well as these commercial launches, SpaceX also ferries supplies up to the International Space Station.

Pretty cool, huh?