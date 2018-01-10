Watch teacher being handcuffed and arrested after she questions superintendent’s pay rise

A teacher who spoke out about teacher pay at a school board meeting in the US was handcuffed by a law officer as she screamed on the floor while the officer tried to gain control of her in a brief struggle.

In dramatic video posted by KATC-TV, the Louisiana teacher yells at the officer that he had just pushed her to the ground.

The officer orders her to “stop resisting.”

KATC reports that the skirmish involving Deyshia Hargrave, a middle school language arts teacher, and an Abbeville city marshal happened on Monday during a meeting of the Vermilion Parish schools.

The station says the teacher had addressed the board about teacher salaries and raises, and school board president Anthony Fontana at one point ruled her “out of order.”

She was then apprehended in the hallway.

The school board’s offices were temporarily locked down amid death threats from across the world in response to widely viewed video of a teacher screaming while being handcuffed at a school board meeting.

The lockdown happened Tuesday in the school district in south-central Louisiana.

mage made from a video provided by KATC-TV of middle-school English teacher Deyshia Hargrave being handcuffed by a city marshal after not complying with a marshal’s orders to leave a Vermilion Parish School Board meeting in Abbeville, Louisiana. Pic: KATC-TV via AP)

Vermilion Parish School Board President Anthony Fontana tells The Advertiser the threats have come from as far away as South America, Australia and England, as well as other US states.

He said they have been reported to the FBI and local police.

The newspaper reports that Superintendent Jerome Puyau’s new contract gives him $148,800 annually. The average teacher salary in the district is about $47,000.

- PA and Digital desk