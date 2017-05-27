Watch: SUV smashes into a home in the US

An SUV smashed into a home in the US, slamming through the living room wall.

The driver told police she blacked out prior to the crash that sent her SUV straight through a brick wall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday morning.

Although he wasn’t at home during the crash, the homeowner said he was stunned to find the car lodged through his wall.

According to ABC News, city inspectors still need to determine if the place is safe to live in.

Milwaukee Police said no-one was injured in the crash.