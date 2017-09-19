Watch live coverage of 72nd United Nations General Assembly debate and Donald Trump's address

Update 2pm: Watch live coverage of the speeches, including Donald Trump's, at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly debate.

More than 100 world leaders, thousands of diplomats and advocates will convene in New York City from 19-25 September 2017. This year’s theme is “Focusing on people — striving for peace and a decent life for all on a sustainable planet”.

Earlier: Formed in 1945, the United Nations General Assembly bills itself as the "chief deliberative, policy-making, and representative organ" of the global organisation.

The summit draws world leaders from all 193 member states and seeks to tackle issues like peace, security and development at the UN’s headquarters in New York.

In theory, it is the most egalitarian of the UN’s six main arms and operates under the principle of "one nation, one vote" on a litany of resolutions brought forward by different countries.

Decisions on the most important questions, like the admission of new members and approving the budget, require a two-thirds majority - while other motions need a simple majority.

All eyes will be on Donald Trump as he makes his debut address to the 72nd session of the Assembly today (2pm GMT) - a milestone for any US president.

Mr Trump, a frequent critic of the UN during his campaign for office, will use the speech to argue nations should act with self-interest, but work together against common enemies like North Korea.

In remarks to the world body on Monday, he criticised its bureaucracy and budgeting but pledged the US would be "partners in your work" in driving forward as an effective force for global stability.

Meanwhile, British PM Theresa May will hold one-on-one talks with a number of international leaders as part of her drive to promote "global Britain", as well as leading a session devoted to tackling the problem of modern slavery.

The Prime Minister will make her second address to the Assembly on Wednesday, having used last year’s speech to stress that Britain would remain global after Brexit.

Powers granted to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) under the UN Charter include;

:: Considering and approving the United Nations budget and establishing the financial assessments of member states;

:: Considering and making recommendations on the general principles of cooperation for maintaining international peace and security, including disarmament;

:: Making recommendations for the peaceful settlement of any situation that might impair friendly relations among countries.

It may also "take action in cases of a threat to the peace, breach of peace or act of aggression, when the Security Council has failed to act owing to the negative vote of a permanent member".

A new president is sworn in every year to preside over the forum - and this year it is Slovakian diplomat Miroslav Lajcak.

The Assembly meets intensively from September to December every year - and then from January as required until all issues on the agenda are addressed.

Regular sessions begin on the Tuesday of the third week of September and general debates with world leaders will run until September 25 this year.

Throughout its history, the Assembly has made political, economic, social and legal decisions "which have affected the lives of millions of people", the UN said, citing the Millennium Declaration as an example of its best work.

The declaration outlined commitment to freedom, equality, tolerance, solidarity, respect for nature and shared responsibility as six values fundamental to international relations in the 21st Century, the UN said.

- Press Association