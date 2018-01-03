Watch: 'I'm going via the wing,' says Ryanair passenger after delay

An impatient Ryanair passenger shocked fellow travellers when he forced his way out of the emergency exit when he got fed up of waiting to alight the plane.

The man, reportedly a 57-year-old Polish national, ended up perching on the wing of flight FR8164 as it sat on the tarmac at Malaga airport.

He remembered his hand luggage, but was eventually talked into getting back on board by anxious ground staff worried he was going to jump and held until he was arrested by local police.

The man allegedly became frustrated when the plane was delayed by almost an hour leaving Stansted on New Year's Day.

Passengers were then reportedly left waiting another 30 minutes to disembark when they arrived at around 11pm with no information as to why they were delayed.

Avión de Ryanair sale de londres retrasado 1 hora, en Málaga se retrasa aún más y... El vídeo del pasajero que sale sobre el ala... segurito fue arrestado ipso facto...😁 pic.twitter.com/PXsLkA2P0h — Martín Paredes (@Martgenia) January 3, 2018

Fellow passenger Fernando Del Valle Villalobos told the Mail Online: "This man decided he wasn't going to wait any longer.

"He activated the emergency door and left, saying, 'I'm going via the wing'. It was surreal."

Mr Del Valle Villalobos added: "He was sat on the wing for quite a while until the crew managed to get him back inside."

A spokesman for Ryanair said: "This airport security breach occurred after landing in Malaga airport on January 1.

"Malaga airport police immediately arrested the passenger in question and since this was a breach of Spanish safety and security regulations, it is being dealt with by the Spanish authorities."