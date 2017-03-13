WATCH: I have no evidence to support wiretapping claims, says White House adviser Kellyanne Conway

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said she does not have any evidence to support President Donald Trump's claim that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower phone lines during the election.

Instead, she is pointing to recent revelations about other government surveillance to suggest it was possible Mr Obama used a different technique.

Her response was unlikely to tamp down criticism of Mr Trump's tweets earlier this month.

The House intelligence committee has asked the administration to provide evidence of the allegation by Monday.

Kellyanne Conway to @GStephanopoulos: "I don't have any evidence" of Pres. Trump's claims that Obama wiretapped him. https://t.co/Ojrlr2m0zG pic.twitter.com/5sXtc7yjpF — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2017

"The answer is I don't have any evidence and I'm very happy that the House intelligence committee (is) investigating," Ms Conway told ABC's Good Morning America.

She later tweeted that the administration is "pleased" with the ongoing congressional investigation and "will comment after".

Mr Trump's critics have slammed the president for making the explosive wiretapping claim on his Twitter account without evidence.

Wiretapping a US citizen would require special permission from a court, and Mr Trump as president would have the ability to declassify that information.

James Clapper, who was Mr Obama's director of national intelligence, has said that nothing matching Mr Trump's claims had taken place.

Also this month, WikiLeaks released nearly 8,000 documents that purportedly reveal secrets about the CIA's tools for breaking into targeted computers, mobile phones and even smart TVs.

Ms Conway noted that development to justify Mr Trump's claims.

"What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other now, unfortunately," including "microwaves that turn into cameras, et cetera", she told The Bergen Record in an interview on Sunday.

"So we know that that is just a fact of modern life."

Ms Conway told Good Morning America that "I wasn't making a suggestion about Trump Tower".

She said she was answering a question about surveillance "generally", and without specific reference to the current controversy.

FBI director James Comey has privately urged the Justice Department to dispute Mr Trump's claim but has not come forward to do so himself.

Senator John McCain, an influential Republican, said on Sunday: "I think the president has one of two choices: either retract or to provide the information that the American people deserve, because, if his predecessor violated the law, President Obama violated the law, we have got a serious issue here, to say the least."

The House Intelligence Committee's request for evidence by Monday was made in a letter sent to the Justice Department by the panel's chairman Devin Nunes and its ranking Democrat Adam Schiff, according to a congressional official.

- AP