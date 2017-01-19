WATCH: Barack Obama holds final news conference as US president
Barack Obama has ended his last news conference as US president saying he thinks 'we're going to be okay'.
Mr Obama told journalists at the White House he 'believes in the American people' and thinks the world could get better.
He also revealed he's told Donald Trump the job of president is not one he can do by himself.
Mr Trump will be sworn in as president tomorrow.
