WATCH: Barack Obama backs Emmanuel Macron in French election

Former US president Barack Obama has weighed in on the French presidential election, backing Emmanuel Macron is a last-minute intervention.

Macron, a 39-year-old former investment banker and economy minister, is banking on the promise to reform France through radical pro-business measures and pro-European policies.

The independent who has never held elected office faces far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Mr Macron, a strong advocate of a free market and entrepreneurial spirit, has called for France to focus on getting benefits from globalisation rather than the protectionist policies advocated by the far right.

“I’m not planning to get involved in many elections now that I don’t have to run for office,” Obama said.

“But the French election is very important to the future of France and the values that we care so much about.”

Obama professed his admiration for Mr Macron, saying: “He has stood up for liberal values.

“He is committed to a better future for French people.”

