Watch as protest over Syria in Germany descends into mass brawl between Kurdish and Turkish protesters

Footage has merged of a mass brawl between Kurdish and Turkish protestors at Hannover Airport on Monday.

Russia Today reports that Kurdish demonstrators were protesting Turkey’s military action against Kurdish fighters in Syria.

The website report that according to preliminary police figures the fight involved up to 180 Turks and Kurds.

The protest was in light of Turkey’s operation to drive out Kurdish YPG units from Afrin in Syria, local media reported.

The disturbance occurred in the airports Terminal B with the footage showing crowds of angry men exchanging punches. Shouts of “Fascist Erdogan” can also be heard.