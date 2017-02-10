Watch as a huge brawl breaks out in South Africa's parliament
10/02/2017 - 13:22:23Back to World Home
South Africa’s parliament descended into chaos as opposition politicians denounced President Jacob Zuma as a “scoundrel” and “rotten to the core” because of corruption allegations.
A full-blown brawl broke out with guards having to drag people out of the chamber after things got extremely heated.
I thought I was done watching wrestlemania ten years ago #SONA2017— muhammed vahed (@mo7vahed) February 9, 2017
The scenes unfolded on national television as opposition politicians tried to stop Zuma addressing the chamber, repeatedly insulting the president and declaring him unfit for office.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were calling for Zuma’s resignation.
Many people took to Twitter as they watched the drama unfold.
Lol #SONA2017 AND THEY WENT OUTSIDE! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1buVSK9eIM— Toufeeq Warrington (@MrToufee) February 10, 2017
South Africans when Zuma chuckled #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/2p3rPVQ53s— X-Xavier (@xolanixzwane) February 10, 2017
"Mr Zuma please leave. You are a constitutional delinquent!" #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/htlHXfAcqw— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) February 9, 2017
South Africans Right Now #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/xYh8Oyf5qn— IG: Malangkane (@_malangkane) February 9, 2017
This is so embarrassing #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/VLp0dEIY8h— faith (@_faithinlove_) February 9, 2017
President Zuma has been under scrutiny because of his links with the Guptas, a business family that has been accused of meddling in top government appointments.
He also reimbursed the state around 6.7m South African Rand (€469,000) in a scandal over upgrades to his private home.
He has denied wrongdoing.
Join the conversation - comment here