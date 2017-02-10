Watch as a huge brawl breaks out in South Africa’s parliament

South Africa’s parliament descended into chaos as opposition politicians denounced President Jacob Zuma as a “scoundrel” and “rotten to the core” because of corruption allegations.

A full-blown brawl broke out with guards having to drag people out of the chamber after things got extremely heated.

I thought I was done watching wrestlemania ten years ago #SONA2017 — muhammed vahed (@mo7vahed) February 9, 2017

The scenes unfolded on national television as opposition politicians tried to stop Zuma addressing the chamber, repeatedly insulting the president and declaring him unfit for office.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were calling for Zuma’s resignation.

Many people took to Twitter as they watched the drama unfold.

"Mr Zuma please leave. You are a constitutional delinquent!" #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/htlHXfAcqw — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) February 9, 2017

President Zuma has been under scrutiny because of his links with the Guptas, a business family that has been accused of meddling in top government appointments.

He also reimbursed the state around 6.7m South African Rand (€469,000) in a scandal over upgrades to his private home.

He has denied wrongdoing.