Watch an animatronic gorilla take over Trafalgar Square
02/02/2017 - 22:56:32Back to World Home
An incredibly realistic gorilla has appeared at one of London’s most famous landmarks, to the fear and delight of tourists.
Bakwate the gorilla was actually a particularly agile performer in a suit, with a remote controlled face.
The stunt was organised by the Ugandan Tourist Board, in an effort to drum up business for the country.
About half the world’s mountain gorillas live in Uganda.
Leaving the Uganda High Commission in Trafalgar Square, London! 🦍 #YourUganda #Gorilla @UgTourismBoard pic.twitter.com/BXUZBpt7x4— Visit Uganda UK (@visitugandaUK) February 2, 2017
The gorilla first emerged from the Uganda High Commission, close to Trafalgar Square.
The beast frightened some visiting school children, but others played along and took the opportunity to have a David Attenborough-style interaction.
The hard-working gorilla appeared all day in half hour shifts, and will later appear at a travel show in London.
Join the conversation - comment here