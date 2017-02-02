Watch an animatronic gorilla take over Trafalgar Square

An incredibly realistic gorilla has appeared at one of London’s most famous landmarks, to the fear and delight of tourists.

Bakwate the gorilla was actually a particularly agile performer in a suit, with a remote controlled face.

The stunt was organised by the Ugandan Tourist Board, in an effort to drum up business for the country.

About half the world’s mountain gorillas live in Uganda.

The gorilla first emerged from the Uganda High Commission, close to Trafalgar Square.

Once people worked out the gorilla wasn’t real, everything was fine (Yui Mok/PA)

The beast frightened some visiting school children, but others played along and took the opportunity to have a David Attenborough-style interaction.

(Yui Mok/PA)

The hard-working gorilla appeared all day in half hour shifts, and will later appear at a travel show in London.