Watch a police officer tell a black driver that wearing 'gangster-style' clothes will increase his chances of being stopped

The police watchdog is investigating this shocking video of a policeman pulling over a driver and telling him that black men wearing “gangster-style clothing” are more likely to be stopped.

DMO Deejay posted a video on YouTube of him driving round in a Bentley in central London in early January before getting stopped by a police car with flashing lights.

Footage then shows a policeman justifying why he pulled the driver over, saying that “it’s not harassment” and that “some people are scared to say that but it’s a fact”.

It’s caused a lot of outrage on social media which has prompted the investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission.