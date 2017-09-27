WARNING: Graphic images as mass graves found in Burma; Govt blames Rohingya

At least 163 people have been killed and 91 others have gone missing over the past year in attacks carried out by Rohingya Muslim militants in the restive Rakhine state, Burma's government said.

The comments were made after the bodies of at least 45 murdered Hindus were discovered in three mass graves.

Burma blames the insurgents for the killings.

The country's information committee released a statement on its Facebook page saying that, from October 2016 to August 2017, at least 79 people were killed in the attacks and 37 have gone missing, including local officials, public servants and security forces.

Another 84 were killed and 54 have gone missing since August 25, when the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, or Arsa, launched attacks on at least 30 police outposts.

AP



If you cannot see the Facebook post above, click here.