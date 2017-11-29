War crimes suspect claims to have taken poison at UN appeals hearing

Judges at the United Nations have suspended an appeals hearing after one of the suspects drank from a small bottle in court and claimed to have taken poison.

Slobodan Praljak, a former commander of Bosnian Croat forces in Bosnia's 1992-95 war, drank from a small bottle or glass and yelled "I am not a war criminal".

The incident came moments after judges at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia had confirmed his 20-year sentence on appeal.

Slobodan Praljak.

AP