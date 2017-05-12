Walker finds sick dog tied up in jacket and drowned in river

A sick dog was tied up in a jacket and drowned in a river in England in a "barbaric" killing, the RSPCA has said.

The female Staffordshire Bull Terrier was seen floating in the water by a distressed walker who alerted the RSPCA in Norwich.

RSPCA inspector Laura Sayer said the dog, thought to be around five years old, had an "enormous swinging tumour" on the left side of her belly, and was suffering with overgrown claws and other medical issues.

"I suspect these may have been the reason the owner decided to dump her, but to do so in such a barbaric way is just unthinkable," she said.

"I am appalled.

"To make things worse, the vet said the tumour was benign and could have most likely been treated and removed, and the dog could have gone on to live a relatively happy life had she been taken to a vet."

The dog was found in the River Wensum near Hellesdon Bridge in Norwich on Tuesday.

The dog's legs were wrapped in a navy shopping trolley bag and her whole body was swaddled in a dark green Regatta jacket, which had been tied up by the sleeves.

The RSPCA is appealing for information about the dog, who was cream-coloured with a distinctive dark brown patch over her face and ears, and about her owners.