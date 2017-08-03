Voyeuristic clergyman who filmed men in toilet to be sentenced

A clergyman who filmed men using a public toilet in a shopping centre is to be sentenced.

The Very Rev Martin Thrower admitted two counts of voyeurism at an earlier hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

William Carter, prosecuting, said the 56-year-old rector was caught when a 17-year-old heard a noise above him as he sat on the toilet at the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich, Suffolk.

The teenager saw someone's hand holding a mobile phone that was filming him over the cubicle partition, and he grabbed the phone.

Thrower was arrested after the incident on August 4 2016 and officers found three further videos recorded on the phone that day, including of two other men who had not noticed they were being filmed.

Officers later found almost 600 similar images, of "hundreds of different men", on computer equipment seized from Thrower's home.

Thrower, of Church Street, Hadleigh, Suffolk, is rector of Hadleigh, Layham and Shelley.

He has been suspended from all roles by the Diocese of St Edmundsbury in Ipswich and is listed to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.