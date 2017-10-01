Voters defy Spanish government as polls open in Catalonia independence referendum

Polls have opened in a banned referendum on Catalonia's independence, with the first voters casting ballots amid cheers in some of the designated polling stations.

Parents, children and activists had occupied some of the 2,315 schools and other facilities to avoid them being closed by police acting on court orders.

Spain's Constitutional Court ordered the vote to be suspended and central authorities say it is illegal.

Regional separatist leaders have pledged to hold it anyway, promising to declare independence if the "yes" side wins, and have called on 5.3 million eligible voters to cast ballots.

