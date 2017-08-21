Vladimir Putin appoints new Russian ambassador to US

Vladimir Putin has appointed a former deputy defence minister as Russia's new ambassador to the United States.

The Kremlin said the Russian president has replaced Sergei Kislyak, whose tenure ended in July, with Anatoly Antonov, a deputy foreign minister and former deputy defence minister seen as a hardliner regarding the US.

The outgoing ambassador played a prominent role in the controversy over Russia's possible involvement in the 2016 US presidential election.

US President Donald Trump's first national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned after lying about contacts with Mr Kislyak.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election after reports that he had not disclosed meetings with Mr Kislyak.