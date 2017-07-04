Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to meet on Friday - Kremlin

The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin's first meeting with US President Donald Trump will take place on Friday in Germany.

Russian news agencies say Mr Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said the two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the G-20 summit being held in Hamburg.

Mr Ushakov has previously said the two are likely to discuss the fight against terrorism, the war in Syria and the crisis in Ukraine.

He added that the Kremlin also expects the US to quickly return the Russian Embassy's compounds, which were closed by the previous Obama administration.

He noted that Russia has demonstrated a remarkable restraint by refraining from a tit-for-tat response, but added that its patience is running out.

AP