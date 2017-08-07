Virgin Galactic had another successful test on the road to consumer space flight

Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity spacecraft is one step closer to welcoming commercial passengers after a successful sixth test glide on Friday.

The plane, known as SpaceShipTwo, was trialling for rocket-powered flights by holding 1,000lbs (454kg) of water to simulate the weight of fuel.

It was taken up 40,000 feet (12km) into the skies by a carrier aircraft, named VMS Eve, and released. On the way to land, the pilots tested various manoeuvres and equipment, including a high-g pull-up manoeuvre and bank-to-bank rolls.

Earlier today VSS Unity took to the skies for her 6th glide test flight! Read more about this test flight here: https://t.co/rXkyktr5cD pic.twitter.com/CYwe0h8SF6 — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) August 4, 2017

Previous tests ejected the water on board, but this time the pilots landed the craft landed successfully with a full load of water in the Mojave Desert in North America.

Chief pilot David Mackay said of the flight: “We are really pleased with what we saw today.

“We collected hundreds of gigabytes of data for us to review, and from the pilots’ point of view, it felt really wonderful.”