Violent storm leaves 200,000 without power in France

A violent storm has left some 200,000 households without power across France, including 30,000 in the Paris region, the national electricity provider said.

Winds reaching more than 87mph in northern parts of the country, with photos of destroyed cars, collapsed scaffolding and uprooted trees appearing across social media.

A scaffolding collapsed due to a violent windstorm in Paris today

Some 2,000 engineers have been deployed to reconnect the energy supplies in the 49 French departments which have been placed on high alert.

A small airplane lies upside down after a squall topled the plane in Buochs, Switzerland today

Winds of up to 72mph also battered Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport. Authorities said flights have been disrupted with slight delays stemming from safety precautions taken during boarding.