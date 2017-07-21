Violence during Venezuela general strike leaves four dead

A 15-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man have been killed during anti-government demonstrations in Venezuela.

Their deaths bring the number killed during a 24-hour nationwide strike to four.

Authorities said the teenager was killed during a protest on Thursday in Zulia while Eury Hurtado was shot four times at a demonstration in Los Teques, a hotspot for opposition protests about 20 miles outside Caracas.

The teenager's name and cause of death were not released. Authorities had previously announced the deaths of two other men during the strike.

At least 97 have been killed in more than three months of political upheaval jolting the South American nation.

Venezuela is plagued by triple-digit inflation, food and medical shortages and a homicide rate among the highest in the world.