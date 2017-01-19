VIDEO: Terrified dog appears to be forced into water for a film

Animal rights activists are outraged at the video showing a scared German Shepherd being lowered into water while filming for a movie.

TMZ obtained the footage from the set of A Dog’s Purpose, taken in November 2015 in Canada. This particular pooch was at least one of five used in filming, and it’s apparent that he’s petrified of the water as he struggles against his trainer.

We don’t blame the dog: they were trying to film a scene in turbulent waters, and motors churned up the waters to recreate a river.

The dog was eventually put into the water, and the scene was cut soon after he went under. TMZ reports that the director of the movie Lasse Hallstrom was on set for the filming of the scene.

(Screengrab)

Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures told TMZ: “Fostering a safe environment and ensuring the ethical treatment of our animal actors was of the utmost importance to those involved in making this film and we will look into the circumstances surrounding this video.”

Apparently, a representative from the American Humane Society – who was on set when the video was filmed – has been suspended.

Peta has tweeted to express its outrage over the footage.

Footage from @TMZ shows terrified dog seemingly forced into rushing water on #ADogsPurpose set. RT to show everyone why they should boycott! pic.twitter.com/is2ug0t3Aq — PETA (@peta) January 18, 2017

And many others are up in arms over the dog’s treatment.

@TMZ it's never ok to make a dog almost drown just to make money on a film. Greedy suckers!!! 😡 — Kim Dayton (@kimdayton73) January 19, 2017

@TMZ @a_dogs_purpose absolutely horrified at the treatment of this poor animal. Will NOT be seeing this movie and will spread the word — Kimberly Arnold (@beautybrainNC) January 19, 2017

@TMZ @a_dogs_purpose Shame on you!!! I hope everyone boycotts this movie!!! How could you do this to an obviously scared dog! @DebraMessing — Scott (@WeimsNC) January 19, 2017

After the shocking video came to light, many have decided to boycott the movie – which is released in the US on January 27.