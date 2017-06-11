Victim of ex-BBC presenters' sex acts says they were not 'every schoolboy's dream'

A victim of two former BBC radio presenters who assaulted under-age boys during sex sessions in woodland in England has said the acts were not "every schoolboy's dream".

Darren Cunningham, who waived his right to anonymity, said husband-and-wife team Tony and Julie Wadsworth had been "touring" their local area looking for victims.

He said he was 14 when he and his friends were approached by Mrs Wadsworth, who asked if he wanted to have sex with her.

The pair were found guilty by majority verdicts of encouraging six boys, including a teenager looking for a golf ball, to take part in sexual activity in Warwickshire between 1992 and 1996.

Sentencing Mrs Wadsworth, 60, and her 69-year-old husband at Warwick Crown Court on Friday, Judge Andrew Lockhart QC said the "grave" offences had caused emotional damage to all the victims.

Mr Cunningham said he had been a "nervous wreck" after the assault because he had spotted Mr Wadsworth taking photographs while his wife had performed a sex act on the teenager.

The 39-year-old told The Sun on Sunday: "I had just started puberty but was still a virgin. The only women I had seen even partly-clothed was my auntie at swimming.

Julie and Tony Wadsworth.

"One Saturday morning while we were out playing on our bikes me and my mates were -confronted with a woman old enough to be our mother running through the woods with no knickers on asking us if we wanted to play and have sex with her.

"People must think it's every schoolboy's dream but it wasn't right."

He added: "They are nasty people and thoroughly deserve jail. At 14 we thought it was all a bit of a joke having a woman twice our age taking our trousers down. But in today's language they were grooming us for sex."

The court heard the Wadsworths claimed the sex acts were with "young men" but Mr Cunningham, referring to a school photograph of him as a 14-year-old, said "anyone can see I'm just a kid in that picture".

Mrs Wadsworth was convicted by majority 10-2 verdicts of nine indecent assaults and five counts of outraging decency after a three-week trial.

Her husband, who acted as a "look-out" during sexual activity involving his wife and all the youngsters, was found guilty of the same charges, also by majority verdicts.

The judge told the former BBC WM and BBC Radio Leicester presenters: "I find that you as a couple decided to move outside your marriage to gain more excitement.

"You Julie Wadsworth loved the attention and that young boys were attracted to you. You Tony Wadsworth did all you could to encourage her and facilitate the events that the jury have heard about."

He also ordered the Wadsworths, of Broughton Astley, Leicestershire, to register as sex offenders for life.