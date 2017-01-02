Venus could be seen shining brightly next to the Moon and people were in awe

Stargazers dotted all around the Earth tonight were given a rare glimpse at the planet Venus next to the moon, which could be seen by the naked eye.

The clear skies revealed a small, bright speck, which Twitter users took to verify with physicist Brian Cox, of course.

A few people have asked me what the bright planet is below the moon tonight. It's Venus. Very beautiful. — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) January 2, 2017

Here’s the planet in all her shining glory.

Mars, the Moon & Venus are all in a line in tonight's sky. Looking awesome! #astronomy pic.twitter.com/mtdiVbrXDw — Julia Eve (@juliaeve_actor) January 2, 2017

Shot of the moon and #venus couldn't believe how bright they both were.

Mob cam shot cannot do it justice. pic.twitter.com/OEHCMUUJ0H — Ashling Cullen (@HealthTherapist) January 2, 2017

Mars, Moon and Venus and a crane. pic.twitter.com/2kgayRD5QV — jon culshaw (@jonculshaw) January 2, 2017

venus & crescent moon, from south manchester pic.twitter.com/wP0cMVMZpV — whd (@showcasemassive) January 2, 2017

People just couldn’t get over how captivating the sight was.

It's incredible to see Venus twinkling below our #Moon in the night sky, and to imagine that planet which is so close, yet so far... #Venus — Shark Vader 🦈 (@WhiteSharkUK) January 2, 2017

Venus looks incredible in the sky tonight! 🌘#Venus #moon — Rachel Andrews (@thenudestylist) January 2, 2017

Some even spotted Mars too, but the planet was much smaller and not nearly as bright as Venus.

You can see Venus and Mars on either side of the Moon this evening, its beautiful. Venus is below the moon and the brightest. — Amy Blower (@halcyon_memory) January 2, 2017

Omg it's mad I can see mars, Venus and the moon 😍🔥 — Alex Phillips (@ItsAlexOkay_) January 2, 2017

Yes Venus. Get it, girl.