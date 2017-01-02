Venus could be seen shining brightly next to the Moon and people were in awe

Stargazers dotted all around the Earth tonight were given a rare glimpse at the planet Venus next to the moon, which could be seen by the naked eye.

The clear skies revealed a small, bright speck, which Twitter users took to verify with physicist Brian Cox, of course.

Here’s the planet in all her shining glory.

People just couldn’t get over how captivating the sight was.

Some even spotted Mars too, but the planet was much smaller and not nearly as bright as Venus.

Yes Venus. Get it, girl.

