Venezuela hits out at EU and US for 'ignoring helicopter terror attack'

A Venezuelan minister has denounced the international community for not condemning the actions of a helicopter pilot the government accuses of using gunfire and grenades to attack the Supreme Court and Interior Ministry.

Foreign relations minister Samuel Moncada singled out Canada, the European Union and the United States for ignoring the attack.

President Nicolas Maduro's administration is characterising the incident as a "terrorist attack" in which a rogue police pilot fired 15 shots against the Interior Ministry and launched grenades at the court.

No one was injured in the incident.

Opposition leaders are questioning the government's version of events and suggest it might be a set-up to divert attention away from Mr Maduro's push to rewrite Venezuela's constitution.