Vegan mother loses battle over vaccinations for her two children

Two children aged two and four should be vaccinated despite objections from their vegan mother, a family court judge in the UK has ruled.

Judge Mark Rogers had been asked to settle a dispute over immunisation between their separated mother and father.

The woman said her children were "very healthy" and "fed only natural products".

She said there was a "definite risk" with vaccination and said the potential risks were greater than the potential benefits.

But the youngsters' father wanted them immunised and Judge Rogers ruled in his favour.

Detail has emerged in a ruling by the judge following a family court hearing in Lincoln.

"Vaccines contain products that I would not want my children's bodies to accommodate," the woman told the judge.

"It is not natural to be injected with metal elements and as a vegan it goes against my beliefs for my children to be injected with something that is grown on animal cells or something that has been tested on animals."

Judge Rogers concluded that immunisation was in the children's best interest."

Earlier this year, another judge ruled that a baby should be vaccinated against infections which could lead to meningitis despite his mother's opposition.

The seven-month-old boy's mother said the Haemophilus Influenza Type b (Hib) vaccine and the pneumococcal conjugate (PCV) vaccine could cause adverse reactions.

But social services staff said vaccination was in the youngster's best interests - and Mr Justice MacDonald agreed.

The judge delivered a ruling after analysing competing arguments at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.