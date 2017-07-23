Van crashes into Scottish police station during police chase

A van has crashed into the front doors of a police station in Scotland, causing extensive damage.

The white Vauxhall Combo van hit the entrance of Ayr Police Office, on King Street in the South Ayrshire town, just before 1am on Sunday.

The vehicle, which headed north towards the A77, was pursued by police and forcibly stopped near Tarbolton.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged drink driving and road traffic offences, Police Scotland said.

The driver of the van was not injured.

A police spokeswoman said: "No officers were injured as a result of the incident, however, the front of Ayr Police Office was extensively damaged."

She added: "A 36-year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with alleged drink driving and road traffic offences."

He is due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday.

The police station was expected to open to the public on Sunday once safety work had been completed.