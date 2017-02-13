Valentine's Day celebrations banned in Islamabad
A Pakistani judge has banned Valentine's Day celebrations in the country's capital, saying they are against Islamic teachings.
The judge ruled on a petition seeking to ban public celebrations in Islamabad, court official Niaz Saleh said.
He said the order has been sent to Pakistan's media regulator to ensure a blackout on any Valentine's Day promotions in print or electronic media.
Islamist and right-wing parties in Pakistan view Valentine's Day as a vulgar Western import.
