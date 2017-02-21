US to increase number of immigrants targeted for deportation

The Homeland Security Department is greatly expanding the number of people living in the US illegally who are considered a deportation priority.

The new guidelines under President Donald Trump call for the deportation of any individuals in the country illegally if they are convicted, charged or suspected of a crime, which could include traffic infractions.

Department memos eliminate guidelines from the Obama administration that focused enforcement on immigrants who have been convicted of serious crimes or are a threat to national security.

The Obama administration also focused its enforcement resources on people who had just crossed the border.

The new guidelines also back sending some immigrants caught crossing the Mexican border illegally back to Mexico, regardless of where they are from.

