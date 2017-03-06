US supreme court hands case on transgender toilet rights back to Virginia court

The US supreme court has handed the case of a transgender teenager who wants to use the boys' toilets at his high school back to a lower court without reaching a decision.

The justices said they have opted not to decide whether federal anti-discrimination law gives high school senior Gavin Grimm the right to use the boys' facilities at his Virginia school.

The case had been scheduled for argument in late March.

Instead, a lower court in Virginia will be tasked with evaluating the federal law known as title IX and the extent to which it applies to transgender students.

The high court action follows the Trump administration's recent decision to withdraw a directive issued during Barack Obama's presidency which advised schools to allow students to use the toilet of their chosen gender, not their biological birth.