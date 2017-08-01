US Senate confirms Christopher Wray as FBI director

The US Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee Christopher Wray to serve as FBI director.

The vote on Tuesday was 92-5 for Mr Wray, a lawyer who is a former high-ranking official in President George W Bush's justice department who oversaw investigations into corporate fraud.

He will replace James Comey, who was fired by Mr Trump in early May amid the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with officials of the Trump campaign.

Mr Wray, 50, inherits the FBI at a particularly challenging time given Mr Trump's ousting of Mr Comey, who was admired within the bureau.

Christopher Wray. Picture: AP

- AP