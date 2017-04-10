US selling warplanes to Nigeria in fight against Boko Haram

The US sale of high-tech attack aircraft to Nigeria for its campaign against Boko Haram Islamic extremists will move forward despite concerns over abuses committed by the African nation's security forces, American officials said.

US congress is expected to receive formal notification of the move within weeks.

This will set in motion a deal with Nigeria which Barack Obama's administration had planned to approve at the end of his presidency.

Under the arrangement, Nigeria will purchase up to 12 Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft with sophisticated targeting gear for nearly US$600m.

Nigeria has been trying to buy the A-29s since 2015.

The aircraft are assembled in Jacksonville, Florida.