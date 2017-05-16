US Secret Service places White House on lockdown

The White House has been placed on Lockdown.

Reports have stated that the U.S Secret Service have placed The White House on lockdown to deal with a possible fence jumper.

It is understood the president Donald Trump was not inside the residence at the time.

No injuries have been reported.
