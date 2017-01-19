US politicians are wishing George HW Bush a speedy recovery after being admitted to intensive care

Back to World Home

American politicians are rallying round on Twitter to send their support to former president George HW Bush who’s been admitted to an intensive care unit.

The 92-year-old has been at Houston’s Methodist Hospital since Saturday after suffering from shortness of breath but was moved to intensive care to address a respiratory problem from pneumonia, according to his spokesman Jim McGrath.

His 91-year-old wife Barbara – who he celebrated 72 years of marriage with on January 6 – has also been admitted to hospital as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

Barack Obama also used his final press conference to wish him well.
KEYWORDS: Barbara Bush, George HW Bush, President, US

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World