US Police ask Amazon to release audio recordings from smart house where murder took place
Police investigating a US murder are trying to force Amazon to reveal whether clues were overheard by the suspect's Echo device.
Victor Collins was found dead in a friend's hot-tub in Arkansas last month.
His alleged killer had one of Amazon's smart speakers at his home - which stores audio recordings on the company's servers.
So far the firm has refused to hand it over.