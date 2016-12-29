US Police ask Amazon to release audio recordings from smart house where murder took place

Police investigating a US murder are trying to force Amazon to reveal whether clues were overheard by the suspect's Echo device.

Victor Collins was found dead in a friend's hot-tub in Arkansas last month.

His alleged killer had one of Amazon's smart speakers at his home - which stores audio recordings on the company's servers.

So far the firm has refused to hand it over.
KEYWORDS: murder, house, us police

 

