US navy destroyer collides with merchant ship off Japan

Injuries have been reported after a US Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.

A spokesman for the US Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy has requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard.

He said the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles south west of Yokosuka.

A US defence official said there is flooding in three compartments of the Fitzgerald and there were injuries.

The Pacific Fleet spokesman said the extent of injuries and damage to the Fitzgerald are "being determined" and the incident is under investigation.

