US National Security chief denies pressure from Donald Trump to do anything illegal

The director of the US National Security Agency has said he has never been asked to do anything illegal or felt pressure to do anything immoral during his three years at the helm.

Mike Rogers was responding to a senator's question about whether President Donald Trump asked him to intervene in or downplay the ongoing FBI investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible ties with the Trump campaign.

Mr Rogers said he will not publicly discuss private conversations he had with the president.

It has been reported that Mr Trump asked the head of the intelligence agency to publicly state there is no evidence of collusion between Moscow and his campaign.

Mr Rogers was testifying before the Senate intelligence committee about surveillance laws.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats also refused to publicly discuss private conversations he has had with Mr Trump when he faced the committee.

Mr Coats also said he has never been pressured or felt pressure to intervene in shaping intelligence products.